First known US case of highly contagious COVID-19 variant from UK reported in Colorado

The highly infectious variant of COVID-19 first reported in the U.K. has now been reported in Colorado, say U.S. health authorities on Tuesday.

From Reuters:

"The effort to distribute and administer the vaccine is not progressing as it should," Biden said in Wilmington, Delaware. At the current rate, "it's going to take years, not months, to vaccinate the American people."

Shortly after Biden's remarks, Colorado's Governor Jared Polis said his state had discovered a case of the highly infectious coronavirus variant B.1.1.7 first detected in Britain. Scientists there believe the variant is more contagious than other previously identified strains of the SAR-CoV-2 variant. It has been detected in a number of European countries, as well as in Canada, Australia, India, South Korea and Japan, among others.

Polis said in a statement the infected patient was a man in his 20s with no recent travel history who is currently in isolation in Denver.