Gallup poll: Trump tops list of "Most Admired Man, 2020"

When asked which man they most admired, 18 percent of Americans picked Donald Trump, a reality television host with a history of failed businesses and 26 sexual misconduct accusations against him. Former President Barack Obama came in second at 15 percent. Michelle Obama received 10 percent of the mentions for Most Admired woman for 2020 followed by Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris at six percent.

From Gallup:

Even though Trump is similarly unpopular now — 39% approve of his performance — his dominant performance among Republicans, contrasted with Democrats splitting their choices among multiple public figures, pushes him to the top of the 2020 most admired man list.

Forty-eight percent of Republicans name Trump this year, with no other public figure receiving more than 2% of Republicans' votes.

Obama is the top choice among Democrats, at 32%, but that is down from 41% last year. President-elect Joe Biden (13%) is also commonly named by Democrats.

Additionally, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, is named by 5% of Democrats but only 1% of Republicans, further contributing to Democrats' relative dispersion of choices.

Independents are evenly split between Trump (11%) and Obama (11%), with another 3% naming Biden and 2% Fauci.

Overall, 18% of Americans name Trump, 15% name Obama, 6% Biden and 3% Fauci. The remaining top 10 men include Pope Francis, businessman Elon Musk, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, basketball player LeBron James, and the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhists.

[Image: By Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America – Donald Trump supporters, CC BY-SA 2.0]