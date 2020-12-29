Listen to Óscar Isaac's ska band from the 90s

Oscar Isaac is the handsome bastard of Ex Machina and Star Wars and Dune and so many other fames.

But before he was Poe Dameron and Duke Leto, Isaac was also the front name in a ska band called the Blinking Underdogs, who arguably may have opened for the Mighty Mighty Bosstones one time. "Opened… is a bit of a stretch," he once told Jimmy Kimmel. "We played on a stage at a festival about five hours before them. But on the resume, I don't know who opened for who."

Still thinking about Oscar Isaac's ska band that opened for Green Day and The Mighty Mighty Bosstones in the late 90s. pic.twitter.com/lOSOXK5Vzs — machine gun handsome_pal (@handsome_pal) December 21, 2020

As soon as I discovered this news, I felt it was my noble duty to pickitup and pass it along to the rest of you.

Isaac, who was born in Guatemala, formed the band when he lived in Miami—and of course, ska has a long and storied history within the Latin community.

You can find more recordings from the Blinking Underdogs on the Internet Archive, because of course you can.

Image: Gage Skidmore / Flickr (CC-BY-SA 2.0)