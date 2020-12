A portrait of Donald Trump posted by the Arizona GOP poses the President in unnervingly similar garb and pose to the famous portrait of Benedict Arnold, the traitor who was secretly in the employ of the British during the revolutionary war. The artist is on Twitter as RealLucyT and appears to be Lyudmila Tomova, selling prints on her official website. Looks like you can purchase the original for $5k!

Here's The Kraken herself, Sidney Powell: