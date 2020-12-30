Robots "Do You Love Me?" dance

Kevin Reome

Boston Dynamics put out an entertaining video for the holidays featuring some of their robots dancing to The Contours' "Do You Love Me?". Is it a heartwarming nod to the film Dirty Dancing or is this scary as hell? It seems like we're so close to a Patrick Swayze android saying "Nobody puts robot in the corner. Terminate. Terminate," and eliminating all of mankind.