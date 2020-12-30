Boston Dynamics put out an entertaining video for the holidays featuring some of their robots dancing to The Contours' "Do You Love Me?". Is it a heartwarming nod to the film Dirty Dancing or is this scary as hell? It seems like we're so close to a Patrick Swayze android saying "Nobody puts robot in the corner. Terminate. Terminate," and eliminating all of mankind.
Robots "Do You Love Me?" dance
- androids
- boston dynamics
- dirty robot dancing
- do you love me
- patrick swayze
- robot dancing
- the contours
