When a Swiss couple driving through Death Valley, California saw a tarantula crossing the road over the weekend, they suddenly braked to avoid hurting the little critter. The hairy spider crawled away with nary a scratch, but the act of kindness instead injured a 24-year-old motorcycle driver, who rammed into the back of the couple's camper van after the unexpected stop.

The motorcyclist, from Canada, was rushed to the hospital, but his condition hasn't been reported.

"Our roads still have gravel patches due to flood damage, and wildlife of all sizes are out," said a National Park Service official, urging people to "please drive slowly" in the area.

