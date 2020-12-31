"Hookers and Blow Save Christmas" – a children's book

Since we're still within the 12 days of Christmas, I feel safe sharing Hookers and Blow Save Christmas, a new-this-year holiday picture book for children.

Tom Transport is stuck in a snowdrift with all the presents for the town Christmas party! It's up to Hookers the tow truck and Blow the snowblower to make their way through the snow to save the day….and the party! A heartwarming story of friendship and helping out that is perfectly safe for the kids, but with a few snickers that adults with a slightly bent sense of humour can enjoy while reading along.

I see what you did there, Munty C. Pepin.

Naturally, not everyone is amused: