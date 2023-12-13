The pre-K kids at Chicago's Parkside Community Academy, who were greeted by a man calling himself "Skinny Santa" yesterday, didn't seem to mind that his costume was about as bad as it could get. They also weren't impressed that the man used to be the President of the United States. All they cared about was being read a story and getting the presents in his big red bag of gifts.

"I could not have had more fun spreading a little Christmas cheer and getting some back from these 3 and 4-year-olds," Obama told 10 News. "Especially when I started to read to them about Santa. This season is about giving, whether it's checking in on a neighbor, volunteering for a food drive or a present drive, being part of this broader community where we are all counting on each other — that's what the spirit of these holidays are about."

He read "Santa's Gotta Go" by Derrick Barnes to the children. "He called Mrs. Claus 'babe!'" he remarked after reading a page from the book.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that "Obama chose to visit Parkside due to its proximity to the future presidential center, according to a spokesperson with the Obama Foundation."