Rest in Peace, dance legend Shabba-Doo

Dance pioneer Adolfo "Shabba-Doo" Quiñones has died at age 65. Quiñones was part of the Lockers with Toni Basil, a dance crew that introduced locking to the world. An original Soul Train dancer, Quiñones went on to become an accomplished actor and choreographer, providing moves for some of the biggest names in music, including Lionel Richie, Madonna, Luther Vandross, and Three-Six Mafia.

Quiñones may be best known for his featured role as Ozone in the seminal '80s films Breakin' and Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo.