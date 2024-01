I wish I were the proud owner of these Cabbage Patch doll earmuffs. The product featured two flattened, cloth cabbage patch doll faces (one for each ear) on a headband.

The amazing thing about this product is that the wearer was able to stay warm and look extremely cool at the same time. How could one possibly have a bad day while wearing these?

(Image from totally 80's room (@totally80sroom) • Instagram photos and videos on instagram)