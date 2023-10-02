Go full 80s bedroom coder with a site full of virtual 8-bit computers

Virtual Consoles recreates the 80s experience of turning on a computer and instantly getting a BASIC interpreter: the perfect environment to learn coding or just poke computers into doing odd and fun things. There's a Commodore 64, a ZX Spectrum, an Apple II, and a few others—though not, sadly, the Amstrad CPC with its exemplary Locomotive BASIC.

I'm thinking of making a simple website that recreates that experience—not a specific machine—with a really nice cut of BASIC and some modern amenities. Hit the URL, get the interpreter—and some reasonable cookie/fingerprint-based memory of "your" machine so it doesn't go away if you leave the page and come back later. Has it been done? If not, it must be.