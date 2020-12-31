Another gem from the fantastic r/ObscureMedia on Reddit — "Monkey Man"
Weird cover of Devo's Mongoloid that ran on Nickelodeon's Turkey TV in 1984
Trump's worst pardon so far is for the cop who sicced her police dog on a handcuffed man after he surrendered
Alex Busansky was a member of the Justice Department's civil rights division team that helped prosecute K-9 officer Stephanie Mohr in 2001. Trump pardoned her this month. Busansky wrote about what Mohr did in a Washington Post opinion piece: In the middle of the night on Sept. 21, 1995, a local Prince George's County police burglary stakeout… READ THE REST
Reddit survey: What is the worst thing that is legal?
Reddit user u/Musuhubber asked, "What is the worst thing that is legal?" A lot of people weighed in, and it's hard to say which is the worst because they're all terrible: [via Digg] READ THE REST
Tobias Baumgartner's remarkable photo of widowed penguins wins more awards
An older female and younger male fairy penguin who both lost their mates meet regularly in Melbourne, spending hours looking at the city lights and keeping each other company. Photographer Tobias Baumgartner describes the response since sharing his images: I posted this image of these two Fairy penguins a little more than half a year… READ THE REST
The Sky Lite Laser Galaxy Projector can turn your bedroom ceiling into a beautiful night sky
Earlier this month, stargazers were dazzled by a rare celestial event as The Great Conjunction offered a view of Jupiter and Saturn huddled close together in the night sky. The planets themselves aren't actually in closer proximity to each other, but just the idea of seeing this optical convergence that hasn't been viewed from Earth… READ THE REST
This honeycomb-patterned gel cushion could be the answer to that nagging back pain
None of us are getting any younger. And while the ravages of time work differently on everyone, there seems to be one area where everyone from seniors down to the way-too-young start feeling discomfort first. Oh, that aching back. A lot of that may have to do with how many of us spend huge portions… READ THE REST
This training can help you jump into WordPress and find web success immediately
Sony, Variety, MTV, and The New York Times are on board. The Rolling Stones, Snoop Dogg, and Katy Perry too. Mercedes-Benz, Disney, and yes, even Star Wars. They're all instantly recognizable brands that use WordPress as the engine to run their iconic website locations. It's no exaggeration to call WordPress the engine that runs the… READ THE REST