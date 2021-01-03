There's a new school of car insurance companies, and Clearcover leads the pack

"Build a better mousetrap, and the world will beat a path to your door." That century-old quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson (sort of) is just as true today. If you build a better product, offer a better service or create a better infrastructure for customers, then with a bit of time and attention, the world will start knocking on your door.

Such is the case with young auto insurance maverick Clearcover. Founded less than four years ago in Chicago, the company, which captured attention following its inclusion on CNBC's annual Upstart 100 list of up-and-coming companies, has taken a distinctly nontraditional approach to providing insurance coverage. Yet through streamlined operations, AI-driven customer interactions and, most importantly, low rates, their reimagined take on 21st-century auto insurance is taking hold.

Many people don't realize that they can change their auto insurance at any time. First and foremost, Clearcover Car Insurance has constructed its service to be as easy and convenient as possible, so within seconds right on your phone, you can determine if Clearcover can give you a good reason to make the switch.

For residents in eight states served by Clearcover, including Arizona, California, Illinois, Louisiana, Ohio, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin, a quick trip to the Clearcover website and a few moments entering information about yourself is all that's needed for Clearcover to assemble a quote.

As a strictly digital service, Clearcover's interface exists solely on their site and mobile app, eliminating much of the bureaucracy and bloat of other insurance providers. Meanwhile, Clearcover has also created SmartCover, their own AI-based coverage recommendation tool that helps generate custom coverage recommendations that fit each shopper.

The result is often a lower rate for customers, and in some cases, a much lower rate. For example, LA-based actor Kevin Gerdes was paying $240 a month with State Farm when Clearcover quoted him a price of just $146 each month, an annual savings of over $1,100.

Clearcover can't promise savings like that for every customer, but with savings of $500 or more per year for many new customers, it definitely happens enough that it's worth a look.

Unlike cut-rate insurers, Clearcover caters coverage to professionals with sound financial histories, which means if you're just looking to save some money over your current provider, this might be right up your alley.

You can get a quote and get covered by Clearcover Car Insurance in a matter of minutes by heading over to their website now.

Prices are subject to change.