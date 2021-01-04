Werewolf arrested in Pakistan

Police in Pakistan's Peshawar city arrested a werewolf for reportedly terrorizing people on New Year's Eve. From the Independent:

The man is a resident of Peshawar city's Moti neighbourhood and was detained by Shah Qabool police for allegedly making roaring noises at people while riding his motorcycle, a report by Pakistan's Samaa News stated.

The city police has filed an initial chargesheet against the individual, who has not yet been identified, and say they are investigating his motives for the act.