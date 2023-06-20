Huge werewolf on Ohio front lawn is big hairy problem for neighbor

At Halloween, Mary Simmons of Dayton, Ohio purchased a 9-foot werewolf statue for her front lawn and became so enamored with the lycanthrope—named Paul—that she's kept him on display all year.

"He's kind of become my house mascot," Simmons told WKEF-TV. "I kind of look at it as a security thing. Who wants to break into a house with a 9.5-foot werewolf sitting outside of it? I know I wouldn't."

One anonymous neighbor is none too pleased though, complaining to the city. They responded by issuing a warning to Simmons but say that have no intent of demanding the beast's removal.

From UPI: