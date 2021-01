Cam Cole is well known for playing at protests and political events, but like many buskers and street performers, he's had to adapt in the pandemic. Now he's doing concerts out of his van, and they are really great.

Here's a really crunchy cover of California Dreaming, the song that inspired him to live in a van.

Be sure to support indie performers, many of whom have not had in-person gigs since last March.

Image: YouTube / MrCamCole