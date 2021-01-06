Air traffic controllers hear 9/11-style threat to Capitol

CBS News has obtained audio heard by New York air traffic controllers on Monday that contains a threat to the U.S. Capitol building.



Chilling threat sent to air traffic controllers vowing revenge for killing of Iranian general under investigation https://t.co/nSX3dVg4uE pic.twitter.com/qzrPv6GUHO — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 6, 2021

A digitized voice was heard over the secured communications system, threatening to fly a plane into the Capitol building.



"We are flying a plane into the Capitol on Wednesday. Soleimani will be avenged."



Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. ordered drone strike on January 3rd, 2020.



Wednesday is when a joint session of Congress will meet to certify the Electoral College votes which will affirm Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States. Thousands of Trump supporters are expected in DC to protest the results.