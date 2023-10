Yesterday, Imam Sayyid Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, issued a threat to Israel on X.

He said: "Heads of the Zionist regime and their backers should know that the massacre and mass murder of the people of #Gaza will cause a larger calamity to come upon them."

To which Israel's official X account responded, "It's easy to be brave when you're hiding behind a keyboard. You and your Hamas friends will regret your barbaric actions very soon."