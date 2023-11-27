Former President Donald Trump has never been wrong about anything in his life. So, how does he explain constantly mixing up the names of President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama? Or mixing up former President George W. Bush and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush? Or messing up the titles of world leaders? Or being confused about geography?

Simple! Trump says his gaffes are intentional. Here's what Kandy Korn Kaligula posted on his fabulously successful Truth Social, about conflating Biden and Obama:

Whenever I sarcastically insert the name Obama for Biden as an indication that others may actually be having a very big influence in running our Country, Ron DeSanctimonious and his failing campaign apparatus, together with the Democrat's Radical Left "Disinformation Machine," go wild saying that "Trump doesn't know the name of our President, (CROOKED!) Joe Biden. He must be cognitively impaired." No, I know both names very well, never mix them up, and know that they are destroying our Country. Also, and as reported, I just took a cognitive test as part of my Physical Exam, and ACED it. Also ACED (a perfect score!) one taken while in the White House. Biden should take one so we can determine why he wants Open Borders, No Energy Independence, A Woke Military, High Inflation, No Voter I.D., Men playing In Women's Sports, Only Electric Cars & Trucks, A Weaponized DOJ/FBI, and so many other CRAZY things!!!

Sure, Don.

In a recent radio interview with Brian Kilmeade, Trump revealed to listeners that he is as sharp as a tack:

Donald Trump: It's all coming through Iran. And Obama wants to he doesn't want to talk about it. He doesn't want to mention he doesn't even mention them in his statements. It's all coming through Iran. Brian Kilmeade: Well, you mean President Biden. So but right now. Donald Trump: I also mean Obama. Brian Kilmeade: What do you mean? Donald Trump: You know Obama and Biden. But Obama is Biden's boss. Guess you didn't really know that. Brian Kilmeade: Do you believe it? You believe President Obama — Donald Trump: In the past? I don't think I don't think Biden knows what's happening, to be honest with you. I think Obama is calling these shots, and he's always felt this way about Iran. There's no question about that. No, I think Obama and Obama's people certainly are calling the shots, not Biden.

That doesn't sound anything like an 8-year-old making up a story after being caught telling a lie, does it?

