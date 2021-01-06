If you want to know why the Maga mob was able to get into Congress and occupy the building, the sympathies of those charged with guarding it might be a good place to start looking.
Cop enjoys selfie with pro-Trump mob in U.S. Capitol
Ivanka Trump says mob storming Capitol are "American patriots"
A mob is storming the U.S. Capitol. A woman is reportedly in critical condition. Guns were drawn and apparently fired in or near the House floor. A Confederate flag was raised outside the Senate, from which Vice President Pence was evacuated for his safety. Windows are smashed. The Rotunda is full of tear gas. Ivanka… READ THE REST
Armed standoff on House Floor between Trump mob and Congress police
Directed by President Trump, the MAGA mob stormed the U.S. Capitol an hour ago. Mark's covering it here, but this phot of guns drawn in Congress is among the most striking images so far from today's violence. READ THE REST
CISA, FBI, NSA, ODNI: The 'likely Russian in origin' attack on USA was for 'intelligence-gathering'
A joint statement "on the recent significant cyber incident involving federal government networks" was just released by @CISA, @FBI, @ODNI, and @NSA — and their phrasing suggests the attack is still ongoing. "This work indicates that an Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) actor, likely Russian in origin, is responsible for most or all of the recently… READ THE REST
