My daughter and I use DOSBox to play old DOS games on our Windows and Mac computers. The creator of DOSBox has a new version of the emulator called DOSBox Pure that improves the user experience. This video highlights the features of DOSBox Pure. One of the best things – you can mount CD images from .zip files.

https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2021/01/dosbox-pure-for-retroarch-aims-to-simplify-classic-ms-dos-gaming/#p3Ars Technica has a guide to installing and using DOSBox Pure.