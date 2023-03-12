What were the first fighting games like?

With the impending release of Street Fighter 6 promising to potentially deliver one of the greatest fighting games ever produced, the excitement shared by fans of the fighting genre grows daily. And if receiving the next installment of Cacpom's flagship fighter wasn't enough, fans also have the release of Tekken 8 and Mortal Kombat 12 to look forward to. In short, it doesn't matter which of the three top titles you're a fan of; fighting games are about to take a massive leap into the next generation of gaming on the X-Box series x and PlayStation 5.

Since most fighting game fans are looking toward the future releases of their favorite fighting games, the talented minds over at Dash Fight's YouTube channel have decided to cast their gaze back to the genre's past. In the video linked above, Arya- from the amazing YouTube channel That Blasted Salami– hosts a detailed look at some of the first fighting games