KeySmart's TaskPad with wireless charging built-in is a WFH essential

A desktop may not seem like a place where chaos ensues. But, when you set up your computer, then start arranging all the other stuff you need on your workspace, it can all turn into a mess pretty quickly.

With a keyboard, a mousepad, wrist guards, power chargers, coasters, and more, more, more, there isn't always a lot of space left for you to actually get work done.

The KeySmart TaskPad Wireless Charging Desk Pad wants to eliminate at least a few of those space fillers off your desk, streamlining your work area so you've got a desktop that's as attractive as it is functional.

At just under three feet long and almost 1.5 feet high, the TaskPad looks like a standard desk blotter – only it's a lot more stylish. Crafted from premium, water-resistant, stain-resistant, and scratch-proof PE leather, this no-slip surface incorporates an all-business style with an ultra-functional set of features.

Among those features is the wireless power battery that can get all of your devices back to full strength without a mess of wires, cables, and other connectors. This 10-watt energy bank syncs wirelessly to your smartphone and other Qi-enabled devices, delivering a smooth power feed with its own overheat protection to prevent any damage from overcharging.

With the TaskPad, you won't need a mouse pad…because the whole thing is its own mouse pad. The micro-textured flat pad surface allows your mouse to glide along flawlessly in virtually any direction with absolutely no resistance. It's even got a comfortable cushioned material around the edges so you can rest your wrist and forearm, and hopefully prevent ailments like carpal tunnel syndrome.

Meanwhile, the surface is even spill-protected, so the whole thing cleans up easily with a simple swipe.

Usually, the KeySmart TaskPad Wireless Charging Desk Pad retails for $119. But right now, you can save 25% off your total price and get one for only $89.99.

Prices subject to change.