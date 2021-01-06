King's Hawaiian sued because rolls aren't actually made in Hawaii

A fellow in New York filed a class action lawsuit against King's Hawaiian, makers of sweet rolls and other baked goods, because their rolls are no longer made in Hawaii, but rather in Torrance, California. I eat King's Hawaiian rolls on occasion and I never considered whether they were baked in Hawaii or not. They're quite tasty, almost as delicious as your Hawaiian pineapple that was probably grown in the Philippines. From WPDE:

"Defendant's prominent placement of 'Hilo, Hawaii,' on the front label — coupled with the other legitimate uses of the word 'Hawaiian' — is deceptive and misleading to consumers who believe they are buying a product made in Hawaii," the lawsuit said. Had the plaintiff and class members known the truth, they would not have bought the product or would have paid less for them."

The lawsuit seeks to have the company change the label, as well as unspecified damages.