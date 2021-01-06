Mitt Romney's very bad travel day

After what can best be described as an unfriendly traveling experience, Senator Mitt Romney might want to consider using some of his many millions of dollars on private transportation.



Mitt's very bad travel day began late Tuesday afternoon at Salt Lake City International Airport as he waited to board a flight to Washington.





Things only got worse for Mitt onboard the plane. The flight was filled with Trump supporters on their way to the Million MAGA Moron March or whatever Wednesday's rally is being called.





Mitt's flight wasn't the only one to descend into Trump-cult madness. A flight from Texas to D.C. turned chaotic when Trump supporters began harassing other passengers.

And so it begins.



On a plane from TX —> DC flight attendants are struggling to control a plane full of Trump supporters as they display a pro-Trump projection and harass others passengers bound for DC.



[DM to license]#dc #trump #trumprally #protest #thisisamerica #sos pic.twitter.com/BlTCbD8ntl — Maranie R. Staab (@MaranieRae) January 6, 2021

It's going to be a bumpy Wednesday. Buckle up.