Mitt Romney: Trump lacks the character to lead the United States

Retiring Republican Senator Mitt Romney explains that Donald Trump lacks the character to be a global leader, and so he can not vote for him.

At the very end of this interview Senator Romney explains that in addition to disagreeing with former President Trump's "foreign policy," which amounts to worshipping dictators and selling his son-in-law to Saudi Arabi, he feels the adjudicated insurrectionist lacks the "character" to be President. This doesn't stop Romney from thinking Trump CAN win, so perhaps this is as much of a warning as he is willing to give.

I don't agree with Romney on much, but here he does offer a sober and very un-GOP-like opinion on Trump.