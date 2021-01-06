RoboKiller's highly-rated spam call and text blocking app is on sale for over 35% off

If it felt like your phone was buzzing like a device possessed this year with loads of spam calls, spoofed numbers, and time-wasting telemarketers, you are very dishearteningly correct.

This year saw a hefty 18% rise in the number of spam calls the average phone owner received, an average of over 28 each month. Just between January and October this year, worldwide spam calls tallied over 31 billion, according to international call watcher, Truecaller.

At times, it probably felt like all 31 billion of those calls were coming to your phone. Thankfully, a service like RoboKiller Spam Call and Text Blocker can start not only weeding out those scam calls, but actually taking the fight right back to the spammers themselves.

RoboKiller has been a big hit with fans, logging scores of over 4 out of 5 stars from nearly 350,000 reviews among Apple App Store and Google Play Store users.

That success has a lot to do with RoboKiller's ruthless efficiency, sporting a kill list of more than 1.3 million spam numbers that the app immediately deflects away if they call. Its block list is so thorough that RoboKiller estimates it will slash the number of spam calls you get by up to 90% in a single month.

While the number-blocking is a strong feature, scammers often get around that by spoofing other numbers. But what they can't do is disguise their voices, which allows RoboKiller to analyze spam call voices, archive them, and automatically exile those calls before they reach you.

So how does RoboKiller know if a call is a scam or not? Well, in many cases, they just answer the phone and find out. RoboKiller deploys fleets of answer bots, which actually pick up calls from suspected scammers and answer with realistic-sounding voices. Between the pauses and questions, scam callers need several seconds to determine they're talking to a robot. It doesn't just irritate the spammer as much as they irritate you, it also keeps them on the phone and confused, which means they aren't calling and bothering anyone else.

If you wanted a sure way to get telemarketers and scammers to leave you alone, a few rounds talking to an answer bot will absolutely put you on their do-not-call list.

Meanwhile, SMS spam protection also applies extra defenses to your text messaging to screen out spam there as well. And, because there are likely some people you don't want to hear from, RoboKiller also includes personal controllers for setting up your own select list of blocked callers.

A two-year subscription to all of RoboKiller Spam Call and Text Blocker's protection services are on sale now for just $49.99, a savings of almost 40% off its regular price.

Prices subject to change.