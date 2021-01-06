Rudy Giuliani calls senator to slow down vote count, leaves message on the wrong voice mail

Earlier tonight, President Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani called newly-elected Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville to ask him to slow down the Electoral College vote count that was about to resume after today's insurrection at the Capitol. But the likely architect of the Four Seasons Total Landscaping fiasco left the message on the wrong voice mail – one belonging to another unnamed senator who promptly leaked the recording to The Dispatch.

Senator Tuberville? Or I should say Coach Tuberville. This is Rudy Giuliani, the president's lawyer. I'm calling you because I want to discuss with you how they're trying to rush this hearing and how we need you, our Republican friends, to try to just slow it down so we can get these legislatures to get more information to you. And I know they're reconvening at 8 tonight, but it … the only strategy we can follow is to object to numerous states and raise issues so that we get ourselves into tomorrow—ideally until the end of tomorrow.