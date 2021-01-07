Once of my favorite scenes in 1992's Terminator 2 is when John Connor hacks an ATM with an Atari Portfolio and some kind of programmable magnetic strip. Bertrand Fan recreated the prop program in Python; unsatisfied, he then figured out how to program it on an actual Portfolio: "I haven't written Turbo Pascal in about 25 years, but do you ever really forget?"
Recreation of the "PIN cracking" program from Terminator 2
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- atari portfolio
- movies
New documentary about people who think we're living in a simulation
Two years ago, I posted that my old pal Rodney Ascher, director of fantastically freaky documentaries like Room 237, about weird theories surrounding The Shining, and The Nightmare, a study on sleep paralysis, was embarking on a new documentary project about people who believe that we're living in a simulation. At Rodney's request, I invited… READ THE REST
Watch: George Lucas released rare and unseen behind-the-scenes footage from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, George Lucas released a selection of behind-the-scenes, outtakes, and blooper footage from the filming. Can you dance the Tauntaun? (GMA) READ THE REST
STAR WARS: ROGUE SQUADRON slated for Christmas 2023, to be directed by WONDER WOMAN'S Patty Jenkins
The next 'Star Wars' movie STAR WARS: ROGUE SQUADRON will be released at Christmas 2023. The film will be directed by 'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins. The news hit via Disney's 'Investor's Day' livestream (from which the screenshots here were grabbed). Jenkins shared this clip on her Twitter account right around the same time the… READ THE REST
KeySmart's TaskPad with wireless charging built-in is a WFH essential
A desktop may not seem like a place where chaos ensues. But, when you set up your computer, then start arranging all the other stuff you need on your workspace, it can all turn into a mess pretty quickly. With a keyboard, a mousepad, wrist guards, power chargers, coasters, and more, more, more, there isn't… READ THE REST
RoboKiller's highly-rated spam call and text blocking app is on sale for over 35% off
If it felt like your phone was buzzing like a device possessed this year with loads of spam calls, spoofed numbers, and time-wasting telemarketers, you are very dishearteningly correct. This year saw a hefty 18% rise in the number of spam calls the average phone owner received, an average of over 28 each month. Just… READ THE REST
Did Queen's Gambit stoke your fire for chess dominance? This grandmaster training can get you there
If you watched The Queen's Gambit on Netflix this year…congratulations, you're a citizen of Earth with a Netflix subscription. It seems like literally everybody with streaming access watched the story of Beth Harmon ruthlessly laying waste to the entire 1950s and '60s international chess scene. While it was a blast watching Anya Taylor-Joy's character crush… READ THE REST