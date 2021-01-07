Recreation of the "PIN cracking" program from Terminator 2

Rob Beschizza

Once of my favorite scenes in 1992's Terminator 2 is when John Connor hacks an ATM with an Atari Portfolio and some kind of programmable magnetic strip. Bertrand Fan recreated the prop program in Python; unsatisfied, he then figured out how to program it on an actual Portfolio: "I haven't written Turbo Pascal in about 25 years, but do you ever really forget?"