The GrillGun might be the most awe-inspiring grilling tool ever made

If there's anything Americans love more than guns, it's grilling. Putting the two together might be the biggest no-brainer in the engineering history of the nation. In fact, it's almost amazing that it took the world's most can-do country over 200 years to come up with one of its most logical extensions ever: the GrillGun.

Yep. It's exactly what you picture it to be. The GrillGun: The Ultimate Grill Torch is the stuff of Kickstarter and Indiegogo dreams, drawing more than $560,000 in pledges from over 5,000 anxious backers.

If you ever had dreams of owning your very own blowtorch, the GrillGun should satisfy those dreams. Packing a colossal 400,000-plus BTU propane torch, this overwhelming tool of grilling megatonnage is for those who just don't have the patience to wait for…well, much of anything.

If you want charcoal or wood lit for your grill, all you have to do is turn the knob, pull the trigger, and get out of the way as the GrillGun does what's often a 30-minute warmup job in literally minutes. It may look like a semi-automatic slide action pistol, but it's actually all about cooking power.

As for safety, the longer barrel and tighter flame keeps any cook safely away from harm for everything from grill lighting all the way up to searing meats, or even flaming creme brulees. Not that you'll likely need all two feet of flaming power just to brown your desserts, but it's nice to know that kind of power is always available when needed.

While the cooking potential feels limitless, the GrillGun is a versatile beast, capable of going from lighting charcoal grills to blazing up wood stoves, outdoor fireplaces, campfires, controlled pasture burns, outdoor trash incinerators, and more.

The GrillGun also comes with its own vertical stand so users can set their weapon with the propane bottle attached upright for easier cooldown after use.

Retailing for $165, you can take almost 10% off the price of the GrillGun: The Ultimate Grill Torch right now with this offer, incinerating the total down to just $149.99.

Prices subject to change.