Stacey Abrams, registering voters and ripping bodices

Like most Americans, I know Stacey Abrams as an accomplished politician, lawyer, and voting rights activist. It was only this week that I discovered her passion doesn't stop with politics. Beginning when she was still a student at Yale University, Abrams has been writing romantic thrillers under the pen name "Selena Montgomery". With titles like Rules of Engagement and Power of Persuasion, she's written 8 novels in all.

"Her romantic suspense novels include the love stories of a lawyer and sheriff, two undercover agents, and a sexy ethnobotanist—all with the goal of illustrating that Black women can be "as adventurous and attractive as any white woman" in fiction. From Oprah Magazine

Inspired by Abrams' legacy, a group of romance writers got together to help support the 2021 Georgia senate run-offs. Romancing the Runoff raised almost half a million dollars through literary auctions for Fair Fight, New Georgia Project, and Black Voters Matter. According to their Twitter, "…The people in Georgia already knew what they needed to do. We sent them money & got out of their way."