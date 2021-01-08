U.S. hits 300,000 daily coronavirus cases

There were more than 300,000 new coronavirus cases confirmed in the United States today. This new all-time high in the daily case count is the second alarming record hit by our nation this week in the pandemic, reports the Washington Post:

The United States on Friday surpassed 300,000 daily coronavirus cases, the second alarming record this week. The number, which roughly equates to the population of St. Louis, Pittsburgh or Cincinnati, comes about two months after the country reported 100,000 coronavirus cases a day for the first time, and one day after more than 4,000 people died from the virus, also record.

The United States has reported 21.8 million infections and 367,458 deaths.