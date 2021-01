I'm trying to figure out why this video of a laser water jet slicing through a lock is so gratifying. It's got a mesmerizing quality that brings a sense of tranquility to an otherwise noisy, chaotic day. Does it have something to do with the precision? Power? Tidiness? Orderliness?

