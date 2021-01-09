Get creating with this 3D printing starter bundle, now under $220

Every day, you hear another incredibly cool or incredibly inventive new use for 3D printing technology. Whether it's NASA successfully creating their own 3D printed rocket engine parts, Swedish researchers printing complex brain cell structures, or a Japanese retailer crafting hyper-realistic, creepy-as-all-heck face masks, 3D printing technology proves every day that its only limits are the creativity of its users.

Even if you've never taken the plunge into 3D printing before, you can unlock the boundaries of your own imagination with one of the true pioneers of the affordable 3D printing revolution, the SparkMaker Original SLA 3D Printer.

While many at-home 3D printing enthusiasts are familiar with the Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) process, which strings together plastic filaments to craft objects, the SparkMaker Original actually leans on the even-more-reliable Stereolithography (SLA) method. This printer uses resin that hardens when it's exposed to UV light, creating stronger, more nuanced objects than many FFF-style home 3D printers.

While all that probably sounds overly technical, it proves the fact that using a 3D printer nowadays comes pretty easily. At less than a foot high, with a footprint that fits comfortably on a standard desk, the SparkMarker Original can be up and running with the single press of the print button.

After you craft your own design in a 3D modeling program, or just download a pre-loaded design from the web, it only takes adding that file to an SD card and plugging it into the SparkMaker Original to get your print project going.

You can select the level of overall print quality and easily monitor the progress of your print with the printer's LED indicator light. Once you're done, you'll have a high-resolution 3D object made from the resin color of your choice.

As part of this starter bundle, users get the SparkMaker Original, as well as a pair of resin bottles, to get you underway.

