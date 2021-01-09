Rare Madrid snowfall results in spontaneous snow battle

Remember when a large gathering of people in a public area could be a fun, positive thing? Like a concert? Or a sporting event? These people got to experience that in Madrid, Spain on Friday after getting slammed with winter storm Filomena.

A good-natured heaving of snow balls at their fellow persons broke out in the Plaza de Callao, at the center of the city of Madrid. Note the gleeful shouting and raucous laughter.

This was the biggest snowfall Spain had seen in 50 years. Though the Madrid city council urged people to stay home, these snow-revelers came out anyway, for an impromptu snow fight, pummeling their neighbors with joy.