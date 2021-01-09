Teenage Kenosha shooter spotted at a bar after entering a "not guilty" plea

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who shot and killed 2 people during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, was seen hanging out with his mom at a Pudgy's Pub in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, shortly after entering his "not guilty" plea to a court via Zoom.

Rittenhouse, who had released on on a $2 million bail with help from the MyPillow CEO and other right-wing grifters, was photographed wearing a "free as fuck" t-shirt.

Kyle Rittenhouse is not only out on bail, but is hanging out with his mom drinking in Racine, WI. The "free as fuck" shirt is a nice touch to the fuck you that is our judicial system. This country may just be broken beyond repair. pic.twitter.com/fFMJzb9Ryt — Mike Carpenter 🇦🇲 (@MrCistoolong) January 8, 2021

According to NBC 5 in Chicago, police determined this was not a violation of Rittenhouse's bond agreement, because he was in the custody of a guardian, and it's legal for parents to bring their kids into bars during the day (although it definitely looks like he's holding a beer). While Rittenhouse resides in Illinois, the shooting and the bar were both in Wisconsin; it's not clear why his bond agreement allowed him to cross state lines.

