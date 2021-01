William Osman saw a BattleBot from the TV show for sale, so he did what anyone would do: he bought it, fixed it up, and started monkeying around with it.

The weird part was that he got a lot of haters weighing in about it!

OK, maybe not that surprising, given that it's the internet.

Here's Red Devil, his BattleBot, in the arena:

Image: YouTube / William Osman