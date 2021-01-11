With this book summary app, you can read an entire best-selling book in 4 minutes

It's a sad fact of modern life. Most people just don't read anymore. And, for those who do make the effort to dive into a new book once in a while, life's busy nature probably means it could take several days, to a few weeks, to maybe even a month or two to finally complete your reading from beginning to end.

Of course, there are still ways to access the full library of the world's knowledge – and sometimes, it only takes four minutes to take in that information. For those looking for a quick way to expand their mind while filling a few moments of their day productively, a lifetime subscription to Four Minute Books could be the perfect answer.

Rather than getting into a massive book, Four Minute Books gets right down to business. Their growing collection features over 1,400 summaries of some of the world's most respected, best-known books, all available to users to consume in only 240 seconds.

Whether you want to go with one of the 800 book summaries in PDF form, or listen to one of the over 600 audio title encapsulations in mp3 format in the Four Minute archives, you can download and consume the essence of a book and its most valuable lessons in less than the time it takes to stand in line at the supermarket.

Across loads of different categories, readers and listeners can drink in the wisdom of popular titles like Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki, Who Moved My Cheese by Spencer Johnson, Outliers by Malcolm Gladwell, The 4-Hour Workweek by Tim Ferriss, and hundreds more. And, with access to their PDF Dropbox folder with real-time updates, you can even download the entire library in just one file on any device.

In addition to 12 new summaries and mp3s added to the library each month, Four Minute users also get a copy of the 20-page Complete Guide to Remembering What You Read PDF to help improve your cognitive skills.

A lifetime of access to the entire Four Minute Books archives is a $399 value. Right now, that lifetime subscription is on sale at 90% off that total, only $39.99.

Prices subject to change.