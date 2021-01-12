Amazing concert inside a cooling tower

Winne Clement and Koen Van Roy performed for the first time together in a power plant's cooling towers in Vilvoorde, Belgium:

This was our first time improvising together. The huge space made it a very nice and unforgettable experience! The direct echo bounce with the light reverb on top holds a lot of rhythmycal posibillities. We just arrived, set up some lights and a camera and played a small improv concert there. So it sure would be nice to go back and take some time to explore them!