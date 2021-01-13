Congress office panic buttons "torn out" prior to Capitol attack and other disturbing details about Capitol Riot emerge

It's becoming clear that the assault on the Capitol last week was well-planned. Here are a few of the latest findings:

As people rushed out of other buildings on the Capitol grounds, staffers in Pressley's office barricaded the entrance with furniture and water jugs that had piled up during the pandemic. Groh pulled out gas masks and looked for the special panic buttons in the office.

"Every panic button in my office had been torn out — the whole unit," she said, though they could come up with no rationale as to why. She had used them before and hadn't switched offices since then.