Airbnb host leaves savage review for MAGA guest who was a Capitol attacker

• POINT: "We stormed the Capitol."

• COUNTERPOINT: "I don't recommend renting to Melissa."

A man who rented his home on Airbnb in Washington, DC, realized in horror that he'd hosted individuals who were participants in the MAGA Capitol mob attack.

From NY Mag:

[A]s millions watched the scene play out on cable news, Paul was panicking about the chaos that might soon be returning to his home. He called Airbnb customer service looking for guidance. A representative said he would give him a call back, though no one did. All he could do was stay glued to the cameras and watch one of his guests who had returned pace on the porch, pull from a Miller Lite, and, according to footage reviewed by Intelligencer, say into his cell phone: "We stormed the Capitol, we got inside of it." Paul's stomach dropped as he learned more about his guest's true intentions in coming to D.C.: "Trump said we're gonna march over to the Capitol Building … And we're going to tell them what's been happening," the man said. "To be honest, they deserved it."

So he left a savage review for his guest, Melissa.

"When Melissa booked my Airbnb, she claimed it was for a 'history sight seeing trip' but instead she and her guests made history by participating in the most horrific attack on our democracy at the Capitol building on January 6, 2021," he wrote. "She and her guests returned after the riot and bragged in front of my house, captured on my Ring doorbell, 'I was there … I didn't want to get involved as much as I did but to be honest they deserved it.' A Capitol Police officer was murdered and four of the rioters lost their lives. I wouldn't recommend renting to Melissa."

It was only then, Paul said, that he got a call back from the company. Soon after he posted his screed, it informed him that Melissa wanted to rescind the review that she had left for him and that the request had been granted. "So I went off on this person saying, 'How the fuck are you gonna let her rescind her review when I have evidence of this person participating in an attack on the Capitol?'" The company gave him another number to call — the same one he'd been trying to no avail since the guests had arrived.

