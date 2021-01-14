Tiny Paper Dungeons: pocket-sized, spiral-bound, randomly-generated paper adventures

As soon as I saw the photo of Tiny Paper Dungeons on the Kickstarter page, I signed up.

How to play:

Gameplay is simple but entertaining: you roll a 6-sided die to determine how far you'll move each turn. Then pick a direction, draw a line, and interact with anything on that line, be it a monster (ouch!) some treasure (nice!) or a teleporter (cool!).

Customize your character, roll your way through each floor, and get items at the shops sprinkled throughout the game. There's even a page in the back to track stats like how many times you died — so if you die, don't worry! It's all part of the adventure.