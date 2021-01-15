Check out 23 vacuum deals that will clean up your 2021

It's likely that there's never been a New Year's resolution focused on vacuuming more. However, plenty of people want to clean up the clutter and tidy up their lives to start a new year. The investment in a quality vacuum and other cleaners can be a good way of ensuring that much-needed cleaning work gets done.

We're all for making 2021 a cleaner, tidier year. So, to make that happen, you can enjoy savings of up to 66% on more than two dozen vacuums and other accessories that'll keep your home, vehicle, and entire environment cleaned up.

For the car

For all that junk that slips between your car seats, this cordless from Kittylulu has you covered. Equipped with interchangeable heads and removable filters, this vac has the juice to suck up all the dirt and scraps of trash that get into the cracks and crevasses of your vehicle.

Pop this unit in the center console of your car or truck, and you've got a comrade in the war on filth. The 2,500mAh capacity battery provides tons of suction, while the multiple filtering systems separate the dust and other particles from cycling back and clogging the vacuum. The vortex speed cycle enhances the suction power, and the filter is even washable so it's reusable, session after session.

With a booming 5,000Pa of suctioning oomph, you won't have to wait for the car wash vacuum to get the job done. Packed with an extra flat brush that can suck up liquid, and a brush nozzle to get all that pet hair out of the vehicle carpet, this vacuum is crafted to hit all those hard-to-reach places.

Who says a device only has to vacuum your vehicle? With the Jumpi, you not only get a powerful mini-vac, but there are also built-in jumper cables and a power bank, serving up to 700 amps to bring a dying battery back from the dead. The power reserve can also be used to charge up all your smartphones, tablets, and other devices too.

Go handheld

Have you looked at your keyboard lately? It's likely filthy. This desktop vac has a built-in rechargeable battery for over 2.5 hours of continuous cleaning power as you clear dust, crumbs, and more off your computer, desktop, craft table, countertop, and more. It's cordless, so you can go anywhere with it, then plug it back in for whenever you need some spot cleanup coverage.

With a powerful 80-watt motor, this handheld can attack both dry and wet cleanups with equal force. It all gets drawn into the ZeroDark's bagless holding chamber, which makes for easy cleanup and disposal. It also comes with three attachments for clearing crevices, gathering up dust, and combing out hair and other obstructions. It's even got a handy LED light on the front, so you can see what you're doing.

This mini vac uses HEPA filters to block everything down to the finest dirt particles. With 6,000pa suction power, you can get an area absolutely squeaky clean, while the 2,500mAh built-in battery makes sure you've always got the juice to do it. And, it's portable enough to go anywhere, so it fits in your car, travel bag, or right by your desk or table for those sudden messes.

The Tidy Sweep employs powerful cyclonic suction with a stable 5,000pa that can clear an area of dust, dirt, and other debris quickly. It weighs less than a pound and includes a flat nozzle attachment and a brush adapter that can find its way into both corners and across softer surfaces. Just choose your suction level, hit start, and you've got 30 minutes of charging power to finish the job.

For your pets

Since your pet contributes so much to all these vacuum situations, this handheld groomer is here to help. Sporting strong suction and a soft rubber nozzle, this vac gently sucks up coarse or slick pet fur before it ends up all over your floor, furniture, and everything else. And, it all ends up down in the attached large-capacity hair collection canister for safe and clean disposal.

Elicto

This multi-purpose sweeper utilizes a groundbreaking six-blade design that attacks dust and dirt from all sides. Using everything from a squeegee to a comb method, these blades roll debris into a ball, dig it out of carpet, and clean every surface smooth. Right now, if you use the coupon code ELICTO20P at checkout, the Elicto SS-130 is available for 20% off, just $19.99.

Or, you can throw some power at the job with the Telescopic Power Scrubber. With five different rotating heads with a 90-degree angle spring, this 2,000mAh powered brush extends over 4 feet for heavy-duty cleaning in your home, bathroom, garage, vehicle…even your swimming pool. It's always great for washing your windows, both inside and out.

Your hardwood and tiled floors need some love too, so whether you go plugged in or acoustic, these powered mop and polishers from Elicto can dig in and manhandle that grime. Both models let you mop, scrub and polish floors with the 250RPM spin mop without needing to bring in any other tools. Both models are on sale at an extra 20% off right now when you use the promo code ELICTO20P during checkout.

If they can eliminate the cord, Elicto can also eliminate the need for you as a mop driver. That's why the Everybot RS500 has one-touch operation, which sets off the 5,700RPM-motor robot to seek and destroy all dirt, even under beds and in the hardest-to-reach corners of your home. With optimized cleaning modes, a remote control, and no cords, this is how to take the work out of housework.

Jashen

With the Jashen line, it all comes down to the big question – exactly how much cleaning power do you need? While being a starter model, the V12S is definitely no slouch, featuring a high-efficiency filter system with a recyclable HEPA filter and a dust cup that traps all dust and other particles as it creates a fresh air exhaust.

Meanwhile, the V16 has about twice as powerful, creating cyclonic suction that gets to each and every particle of dust in virtual silence.

Then there's the V18, which tops all other Jashen models by adding a built-in dust sensor that automatically detects exactly how much suction it'll take to suck up the dirt it spots, then adjusts itself accordingly to make it happen.

Cybovac

As for completely autonomous robo-vacuuming, these two models from Cybovac employ the Gyroptic smart navigation system. The E30 effectively maps your home, then uses a smart zig-zag path to hit every corner, offering a 30% increase in efficiency over other robo-vacs.

Meanwhile, the E31 takes that self-driving mission of cleansing to another frontier: hard surface mopping. With magnetic boundary strips to restrict cleaning areas, anti-drip technology thanks to high-precision sensors, and 2.5 hours of runtime, it's no wonder the E31 is a perfect 5 out of 5 stars among Amazon shoppers.

More big guns

With a 2-gallon capacity, this wet-dry shop vac from DeWalt is what all your garage projects have needed for years. With a HEPA-rated filter that traps dust with 99.97% efficiency, this heavy-duty unit with a crush-resistant hose has the durability and versatility to handle almost any job you throw at it.

Sync up the Neabot NoMo to the Neabot app and you can fully customize your entire cleaning experience. Program this robo-vac with multiple cleaning settings, set up the perfect strategy and schedule, and monitor the cleaning process, all from the app, anywhere you are. The Automatic dust bag collection transfers dirt right into a bag lined dustbin all by itself, so you can basically forget about vacuuming for a month.

If you've never considered a water filtration vacuum, it's a revelation. Rather than spinning dirt, debris, and germs through an air filter, this Quantum X vac pushes it through water, ensuring nothing ever escapes in the exhaust. It's even got microsilver inside to instantly kill any bacteria or viruses. Make sure to use the CLEAN49 coupon code when you make your purchase to save an extra $49 off the already discounted price.

Meanwhile, the Sirena doesn't just use water filtration to clean your floors. It also washes down your furniture, walls, ceiling, and even the air around you. The power 1,000-watt motor drives a high-speed mode for general cleaning, while a low-speed mode actually deodorizes and aromatizes the air while you clean. And, by using the coupon code VACUUM134 during checkout, you can knock the final price of this elite-level vacuum down to just $755.

