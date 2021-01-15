This is one cool '77 Lincoln Continental Town Coupe

Smooth and slow with a giant truck spacious enough for three bodies! I still love those flip-up headlights, but I lack the imagination to own this 1977 Lincoln.

Bring A Trailer:

This 1977 Lincoln Continental Town Coupe was originally delivered to Dave Pyles Lincoln of Alexandria, Virginia and was acquired around 2001 by the current owner's late husband. The car is finished in Medium Ember over tan leather, and power is provided by a 460ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Equipment includes a vinyl roof, automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, and a factory AM/FM radio. An oil change was performed and the fuel filter was replaced in October 2020. This Continental Town Coupe is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of its current owner with a window sticker, a warranty identification card, and a clean Georgia title.