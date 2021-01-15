This website has a map of Capitol Hill with links to Parler videos from the day of the riot

This website is maintaining a map with videos of the Capitol building attack.

From Vice:

A developer calling themselves Patr10tic has taken archived versions of videos uploaded by Parler users during the deadly Capitol Hill siege, geolocated them, reuploaded them, and placed them on an interactive map for anybody to watch.

The beta project nicknamed "Y'all Qaeda" is one of the first to present posts and videos from the archived Parler data that was saved by a hacker and a team of archivists. So far, most reporting and projects have relied on metadata alone.