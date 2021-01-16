Anything can be an instrument: The Imperial March on a toaster

Watch the whole video to see how Device Orchestra got a toaster,,two electric toothbrushes, and a typewriter to play the Imperial March from Star Wars, or just cut right to the 2:04 mark to hear it.
screenshot via Device Orchestra
