Pupums' all-natural dog treats care for your dog just as much as you do

A good parent doesn't raise their child on a constant diet of fast-food hamburgers and other junk.

Yet, many pet owners may be feeding their dogs even worse culinary horrors without even realizing it.

While there are strict guidelines about the types of by-products and chemicals that can find their way into food consumed by humans, the standards are not as strict for food destined for your furry friend.

Just a few of the items that can't be processed into human food, but can be incorporated into a dog's meal are slaughterhouse waste, diseased and disabled farm animals, roadkill, spoiled supermarket food, restaurant grease, and even euthanized cats and dogs.

Pupums takes a principled stand against those practices, producing Pupums All-Natural Dog Treats that are not only free of anything a human shouldn't eat, but provide nutritious ingredients that dogs actually enjoy.

Pupums treats were formulated in conjunction with veterinarians and animal nutritionists, designed to help improve each dog's health and nutrition. Plant-based, vegan and made only from human-grade, non-GMO ingredients, when Pupums calls their treats all-natural, they mean it.

Their treats not only avoid all that grisly stuff we mentioned before, but even stay away from additives like corn, wheat, soy, and of course all artificial flavors, preservatives, and chemicals.

A look at Pupums Sweet Potato Pie treats proves the point, made from just organic flour and sweet potatoes, canola oil, and ground ginger.

And, because Pupums produces their treats with those high-quality ingredients in small, handmade batches, they're also much healthier, with about an eighth of the calories of mass-produced dog treats.

The collection includes three 8 oz. bags featuring three of Pupums' most popular favors. Along with the Sweet Potato Pie treats, your dog will also get to enjoy the Peanut Butter Crunch and Crispy Oatmeal Chip flavors, as well.

The Pupums All-Natural Dog Treats Variety 3-Pack retails for $35, but with the current deal, you can save $5 and get all three bags for only $29.99.

