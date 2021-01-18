This bot turns Reddit arguments into videos of animated courtroom dramas

Micah Price (24), a software engineer from Cape Town, South Africa created a bot that scrapes text from Reddit discussion threads and turns it into courtroom dialog for scenes from a 2001 visual novel game called Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney.

From Mashable:

Price told Mashable he's always been a fan of Ace Attorney, which sees players taking on the role of defense attorneys who must carry out investigations to protect their clients (the game's episodes culminate in a courtroom trial where you have to cross-examine witnesses and present evidence to a judge). Price got the idea for the bot from other meme-based videos of the game on YouTube.

"The dramatic music is great," he said, "especially for the melodramatic debates on Reddit."

Even better, everybody can join in the fun — all you need to do to trigger the bot is add "!objectionbot" or "!objection-bot" to a Reddit comment on certain supported subreddits (you can view the full list of those here). The bot then scans the thread, finds the top commenters, and turns their discussion into a YouTube video that's then automatically linked to in the thread (the "objection!" graphic happens when a comment has a negative score, or if the bot's neural network detects the tone of the comment to be negative).