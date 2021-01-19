MyPillow products were dropped from major stores

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, an outspoken Trump supporter who has fully embraced the election fraud conspiracy, confirmed yesterday that his products have been dropped from major retailers, including Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl's, and Wayfair.

"I just got off the phone with Bed Bath & Beyond… they're dropping MyPillow," he told Right Side Broadcasting Network's Brian Glenn. "Kohl's, all these different places" … "they're scared."

According to Forbes:

The move comes after one activist group, Sleeping Giants, called on major retailers to stop carrying MyPillow products after a video of Lindell emerged where he reportedly "called for the insurrection" at the Capitol on Jan. 6. "This is the only time we have in history to beat these guys, to suppress the evil, and beat the evil," Lindell said in the video. Lindell described the group as "the most evil people on the planet," adding that "they're trying to cancel me out." Trump's penchant for embracing factually inaccurate theories has meshed well with the outlandish ideas Lindell champions. Lindell took on a controversially high-profile role in the president's coronavirus messaging and strategy, pushing unproven and possibly dangerous treatments for the disease. He has also been a leading proponent of baseless voter fraud conspiracies that suggest the election was rigged against Trump. He has continued to tout these after Trump's legal efforts were struck down in over 50 courts…

Sleeping Giants is also pushing Amazon, Walmart, and Lowe's to drop MyPillow.

