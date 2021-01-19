The CIA has allegedly released all of its files on UFOs, and you can read them now

John E. Greenewald, Jr is an author and podcaster who runs the Black Vault, an online archive with 2.2 million pages of government documents, mostly dealing with UFOs and the paranormal. Basically, he's FOIA X-Files. And he recently published a huge trove of CIA files on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena. He explains:

The Black Vault's connection to the CIA in getting some of these UFO documents released goes back to 1996.

Originally, the CIA would only release about 1,000 pages that had been previously disclosed after a FOIA court case in the 1980s. They never addressed the records that were dated in the years after the case.

The Black Vault spent years fighting for them, and many were released in the late 1990s. However, over time, the CIA made a CD-ROM collection of UFO documents, which encompassed the original records, along with the ones that took years to fight for.

In an effort to make sure The Black Vault stayed up to date, in mid 2020, this CD-ROM was purchased to have one particular data dump available for all users of The Black Vault. You will find this below for download in its original state, along with a converted/searchable .pdf format. (Although the CIA claims this is their "entire" collection, there may be no way to entirely verify that. Research by The Black Vault will continue to see if there are additional documents still uncovered within the CIA's holdings.)